SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Overfelt C. JAAPA 2023; 36(10): 1-3.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Physicians Assistants)

DOI

10.1097/01.JAA.0000977740.22781.6b

PMID

37751267

Abstract

Diagnosis of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is challenging, as it is generally based on a history of present illness leading to clinical suspicion. CO is a tasteless, odorless, and colorless gas that has become known as the "silent killer." CO poisoning affects approximately 50,000 people in the United States each year and presents with wide range of nonspecific symptoms. Patients often do not know that they are being exposed to CO gas; it is therefore important to ask pertinent questions when taking a patient's history. Treatment consists of oxygen therapy. If a diagnosis is not made and treatment is not administered promptly, complications may occur.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Oxygen Inhalation Therapy; Affect; *Carbon Monoxide Poisoning/diagnosis/therapy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print