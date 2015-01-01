Abstract

Diagnosis of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is challenging, as it is generally based on a history of present illness leading to clinical suspicion. CO is a tasteless, odorless, and colorless gas that has become known as the "silent killer." CO poisoning affects approximately 50,000 people in the United States each year and presents with wide range of nonspecific symptoms. Patients often do not know that they are being exposed to CO gas; it is therefore important to ask pertinent questions when taking a patient's history. Treatment consists of oxygen therapy. If a diagnosis is not made and treatment is not administered promptly, complications may occur.

