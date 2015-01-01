|
Etemad LL, Yue JK, Barber J, Nelson LD, Bodien YG, Satris GG, Belton PJ, Madhok DY, Huie JR, Hamidi S, Tracey JX, Coskun BC, Wong JC, Yuh EL, Mukherjee P, Markowitz AJ, Huang MC, Tarapore PE, Robertson CS, Diaz-Arrastia R, Stein MB, Ferguson AR, Puccio AM, Okonkwo DO, Giacino JT, McCrea MA, Manley GT, Temkin NR, DiGiorgio AM. JAMA Netw. Open 2023; 6(9): e2335804.
IMPORTANCE: One traumatic brain injury (TBI) increases the risk of subsequent TBIs. Research on longitudinal outcomes of civilian repetitive TBIs is limited.
OBJECTIVE: To investigate associations between sustaining 1 or more TBIs (ie, postindex TBIs) after study enrollment (ie, index TBIs) and multidimensional outcomes at 1 year and 3 to 7 years. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cohort study included participants presenting to emergency departments enrolled within 24 hours of TBI in the prospective, 18-center Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury (TRACK-TBI) study (enrollment years, February 2014 to July 2020). Participants who completed outcome assessments at 1 year and 3 to 7 years were included. Data were analyzed from September 2022 to August 2023. EXPOSURES: Postindex TBI(s). MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Demographic and clinical factors, prior TBI (ie, preindex TBI), and functional (Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended [GOSE]), postconcussive (Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire [RPQ]), psychological distress (Brief Symptom Inventory-18 [BSI-18]), depressive (Patient Health Questionnaire-9 [PHQ-9]), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD; PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 [PCL-5]), and health-related quality-of-life (Quality of Life After Brain Injury-Overall Scale [QOLIBRI-OS]) outcomes were assessed. Adjusted mean differences (aMDs) and adjusted relative risks are reported with 95% CIs.
RESULTS: Of 2417 TRACK-TBI participants, 1572 completed the outcomes assessment at 1 year (1049 [66.7%] male; mean [SD] age, 41.6 [17.5] years) and 1084 completed the outcomes assessment at 3 to 7 years (714 [65.9%] male; mean [SD] age, 40.6 [17.0] years). At 1 year, a total of 60 participants (4%) were Asian, 255 (16%) were Black, 1213 (77%) were White, 39 (2%) were another race, and 5 (0.3%) had unknown race. At 3 to 7 years, 39 (4%) were Asian, 149 (14%) were Black, 868 (80%) were White, 26 (2%) had another race, and 2 (0.2%) had unknown race. A total of 50 (3.2%) and 132 (12.2%) reported 1 or more postindex TBIs at 1 year and 3 to 7 years, respectively. Risk factors for postindex TBI were psychiatric history, preindex TBI, and extracranial injury severity. At 1 year, compared with those without postindex TBI, participants with postindex TBI had worse functional recovery (GOSE score of 8: adjusted relative risk, 0.57; 95% CI, 0.34-0.96) and health-related quality of life (QOLIBRI-OS: aMD, -15.9; 95% CI, -22.6 to -9.1), and greater postconcussive symptoms (RPQ: aMD, 8.1; 95% CI, 4.2-11.9), psychological distress symptoms (BSI-18: aMD, 5.3; 95% CI, 2.1-8.6), depression symptoms (PHQ-9: aMD, 3.0; 95% CI, 1.5-4.4), and PTSD symptoms (PCL-5: aMD, 7.8; 95% CI, 3.2-12.4). At 3 to 7 years, these associations remained statistically significant. Multiple (2 or more) postindex TBIs were associated with poorer outcomes across all domains.
CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cohort study of patients with acute TBI, postindex TBI was associated with worse symptomatology across outcome domains at 1 year and 3 to 7 years postinjury, and there was a dose-dependent response with multiple postindex TBIs. These results underscore the critical need to provide TBI prevention, education, counseling, and follow-up care to at-risk patients.
