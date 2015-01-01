Abstract

For motor learning, the processing of behavioral outcomes is of high significance. The feedback-related negativity (FRN) is an event-related potential, which is often described as a correlate of the reward prediction error in reinforcement learning. The number of studies examining the FRN in motor tasks is increasing. This meta-analysis summarizes the component in the motor domain and compares it to the cognitive domain. Therefore, a data set of a previous meta-analysis in the cognitive domain that comprised 47 studies was reanalyzed and compared to additional 25 studies of the motor domain. Further, a moderator analysis for the studies in the motor domain was conducted. The FRN amplitude was higher in the motor domain than in the cognitive domain. This might be related to a higher task complexity and a higher feedback ambiguity of motor tasks. The FRN latency was shorter in the motor domain than in the cognitive domain. Given that sensory information can be used as an external feedback predictor prior to the presentation of the final feedback, reward processing in the motor domain may have been faster and reduced the FRN latency. The moderator variable analysis revealed that the feedback modality influenced the FRN latency, with shorter FRN latencies after bimodal than after visual feedback. Processing of outcome feedback seems to share basic principles in both domains; however, differences exist and should be considered in FRN studies. Future research is motivated to scrutinize the effects of bimodal feedback and other moderators within the motor domain.

Language: en