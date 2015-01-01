|
Naberezhneva N, Uleberg O, Dahlhaug M, Giil-Jensen V, Ringdal KG, Røise O. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2023; 31(1): e50.
(Copyright © 2023, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37752614
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Norwegian Trauma Registry (NTR) is designed to monitor and improve the quality and outcome of trauma care delivered by Norwegian trauma hospitals. Patient care is evaluated through specific quality indicators, which are constructed of variables reported to the registry by certified registrars. Having high-quality data recorded in the registry is essential for the validity, trust and use of data. This study aims to perform a data quality check of a subset of core data elements in the registry by assessing agreement between data in the NTR and corresponding data in electronic patient records (EPRs).
Language: en
Wounds and Injuries; Data Collection; Data Accuracy; Data Quality; Health Care Evaluation Mechanisms; Registries