Abstract

The key issues in any fire emergency are recognising fire hotspots, locating the emergency intervention team (EI), following the evolution of the fire, and selecting the evacuation path. This leads to the study and development of HelpResponder, a solution capable of detecting the focus of interest in hostile spaces derived from fire due to high temperatures without visibility. A study is conducted to determine which model best predicts measured [Formula: see text] levels. The variables used are temperature, humidity, and air quality, obtained from sensors installed in a fire tower. The statistical methods applied, namely ARIMAX, KNN, SVM, and TBATS, allow the adjustment and modelling of the variables. Explanatory variables with temporal structure are incorporated into SVM, a new improvement proposal. Moreover, combining different models showed the best efficiency in forecasting. In fact, another contribution of our work lies in offering a small-scale prediction system that is specifically designed to save batteries. The system has been tested and validated in a hostile environment (building), simulating real emergency situations. The system has been tested and validated in several hostile environments, simulating real emergency situations. It can help firefighters respond faster in an emergency. This reduces the risks associated with the lack of information and improves the time for tactical operations, which could save lives.

