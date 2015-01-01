|
Lueck JA, Poe M. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37750193
INTRODUCTION: A large body of literature has examined the Werther effect following news reports of suicide, yet much less attention has been paid to the protective Papageno effect. This research explored the causal relationships between news reports of real celebrity suicides (e.g., pop-rock star Chester Bennington) and real non-celebrity "peer" suicides (e.g., college student Madison Holleran) and intentions to seek help.
health promotion; suicide; depression; college students; Papageno effect; suicide contagion; Werther effect