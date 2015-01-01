SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Draxler H, Hjärthag F, Tillfors M, Almqvist K. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231203622

37750224

Project Support (PS) is an evidence-based individual support and parenting program developed for mothers exposed to intimate partner violence (IPV) whose children have developed conduct disorders. This Swedish feasibility study focuses on changes in the mothers' psychiatric symptoms, in relation to social and emotional support received as part of PS. In a within-subject design in a naturalistic setting (i.e., 10 social service units), mothers (n = 35) reported a significant decrease in symptoms, but from an individual perspective, most mothers still suffered from clinical levels of psychiatric symptoms. The need for additional interventions for mothers exposed to IPV is discussed.


Language: en

intimate partner violence; intervention; social support; posttraumatic symptoms; psychiatric symptoms

