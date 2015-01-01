SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Free BAL, Beck JG. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231203614

37750288

The content validity of the Measure of Psychologically Abusive Behaviors (MPAB) was examined via qualitative content analysis of interviews conducted with 262 women who experienced intimate partner violence. Data were coded using MPAB categories and items. Approximately 73.4% of the data were represented by the MPAB at both the category and severity levels; half of the data mapped onto "severe" items. At the category level, 12.3% of the data did not map onto the MPAB; 15.5% of the data mapped onto a category but did not match a severity level.

RESULTS support the content validity of the MPAB.


emotional abuse; measurement; psychological abuse; psychological IPV; qualitative analysis‌

