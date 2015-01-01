Abstract

The content validity of the Measure of Psychologically Abusive Behaviors (MPAB) was examined via qualitative content analysis of interviews conducted with 262 women who experienced intimate partner violence. Data were coded using MPAB categories and items. Approximately 73.4% of the data were represented by the MPAB at both the category and severity levels; half of the data mapped onto "severe" items. At the category level, 12.3% of the data did not map onto the MPAB; 15.5% of the data mapped onto a category but did not match a severity level.



RESULTS support the content validity of the MPAB.

