Journal Article

Citation

Meyrick J, Anning A. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231202999

PMID

37750321

Abstract

Sexual violence/abuse (SV/A) is increasingly recognized requiring improved, evidence-based treatments. Delivery of group-based support in survivor services is common but often lacks evaluation. This qualitative study explored how survivors experienced groups and wanted recovery measured. Semistructured interviews with survivors of SV/A from two groups (N = 13, female: 25-64 years: mainly White British, heterosexual) were analyzed using an inductive approach to thematic analysis. Three overarching themes were identified including "anger," recovery "in the company of" others and "different destinations." The work contributes recognition of the need for evaluation with meaning to survivors and the potential for anger to be used in group activism.


Language: en

Keywords

evaluation; qualitative; sexual violence; groups

