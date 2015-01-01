Abstract

Even for the most powerful people in the world, a fall can have serious consequences. That was the case with Fidel Castro when he fell after a long speech, broke his upper arm and then never set foot on a stage again. It was also the case with Juan Carlos, who fell at a military reception, broke several ribs and resigned a short time later. Whether Joe Biden's fall, or rather the falls, will cause him to resign is currently uncertain. However, the debate about the eligibility of a US president who repeatedly falls will accompany us for the next 12 months. However, in this context it can be assumed that Donald Trump, as a potential opponent, will also fall one or two times in the future. We'll save ourselves the metaphors today. What is more interesting to us, however, is the fact that most of the falls mentioned above could have been prevented. However, the personnel responsible for the safety of the VIP are apparently unable to read the relevant specialist literature and draw the necessary conclusions. The above events, which are all documented on video, all involved people over 75 years old. Various intrinsic risk factors were present. However, an environmental analysis for sources of danger did not take place. These were classic dual-task situations in which a trained expert could have identified and eliminated the risk.



Auch für die Mächtigsten dieser Welt kann ein Sturz gravierende Konsequenzen haben. Das war bei Fidel Castro so, als er nach einer langen Rede stürzte, sich den Oberarm brach und danach nie wieder eine Bühne betrat. Es war auch bei Juan Carlos so, der bei einem militärischen Empfang stürzte, sich mehrere Rippen brach und wenig später zurücktrat. Ob der Sturz oder, besser gesagt, die Stürze von Joe Biden ihn zu einem Rücktritt veranlassen werden, ist gegenwärtig noch ungewiss. Die Debatte um die Wählbarkeit eines wiederholt stürzenden US-Präsidenten wird uns aber die kommenden 12 Monate begleiten. Allerdings ist in diesem Zusammenhang anzunehmen, dass auch Donald Trump als potenzieller Gegenkandidat zukünftig das eine oder andere Mal stürzen dürfte. Die Metaphern dazu sparen wir uns heute. Interessanter ist für uns jedoch die Tatsache, dass die meisten der oben genannten Stürze hätten verhindert werden können. Offenbar ist aber das Personal, das die Sicherheit der VIP verantwortet, nicht in der Lage, die entsprechende Fachliteratur zu lesen und die nötigen Schlüsse zu ziehen. Die oben genannten Ereignisse, welche alle auf Video dokumentiert sind, betrafen sämtlich Personen über 75 Jahre. Es lagen verschiedene intrinsische Risikofaktoren vor. Eine Umgebungsanalyse auf Gefahrenquellen fand jedoch nicht statt. Es handelte sich um klassische Dual-Task-Situationen, in denen ein geübter Experte das Risiko hätte erkennen und eliminieren können.

