Citation
Becker C, Bauer JM. Z. Gerontol. 2023; 56(6): 445-447.
Vernacular Title
Leitlinien und Leitplanken für die Sturzprävention
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37750897
Abstract
Even for the most powerful people in the world, a fall can have serious consequences. That was the case with Fidel Castro when he fell after a long speech, broke his upper arm and then never set foot on a stage again. It was also the case with Juan Carlos, who fell at a military reception, broke several ribs and resigned a short time later. Whether Joe Biden's fall, or rather the falls, will cause him to resign is currently uncertain. However, the debate about the eligibility of a US president who repeatedly falls will accompany us for the next 12 months. However, in this context it can be assumed that Donald Trump, as a potential opponent, will also fall one or two times in the future. We'll save ourselves the metaphors today. What is more interesting to us, however, is the fact that most of the falls mentioned above could have been prevented. However, the personnel responsible for the safety of the VIP are apparently unable to read the relevant specialist literature and draw the necessary conclusions. The above events, which are all documented on video, all involved people over 75 years old. Various intrinsic risk factors were present. However, an environmental analysis for sources of danger did not take place. These were classic dual-task situations in which a trained expert could have identified and eliminated the risk.
Language: de