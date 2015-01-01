SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wilkinson D, Thompson A, Kerslake D, Chopra I, Badger S. Safer Communities 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/SC-07-2023-0028

unavailable

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper was to report on the evaluation of the network and resources for violence prevention and reduction in the chosen area of focus. This area had experiences deprivation, significant implications due to Covid-19 restrictions and a lack of outdoor recreation space.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Network analysis methodologies are increasingly being used in criminological research and evaluations to assess the structures of social and economic networks. This study explored, using a mixed-methods network analysis methodology, the nature of the established violence reduction network in a specific geographical location in West Midlands.

FINDINGS A breadth of network activity is taking place across the community; however, the network analysis highlighted gaps in terms of specialist provision for early years and support from those with lived experience. It was perceived that a lack of continuity, in terms of changes in key roles, has affected the network. Funding mechanisms were perceived ineffective, and not encouraging of development of localisation services. Relationships between network members were predominantly positive with organisations having good communication and accessing support from one another; however, identifying shared goals and better collective working would benefit the network.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study pioneers using an innovative, mixed methods network analysis to explore a public health approach to violence prevention and reduction. Quantitative data collection and analysis allowed for assessment of the networks capacity and density, whereas qualitative data provided insights and detailed accounts of how the network functions.


Language: en

Community research; Network analysis; Public health; Violence prevention; Violence reduction; Violence reduction partnership; Whole systems

