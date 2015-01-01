Abstract

PURPOSE Lean management tools are becoming increasingly applied in different types of organizations around the world. These tools have shown their significant contribution to improving business performance. In this vein, the purpose of this paper is to examine the influence of lean management on both occupational safety and operational excellence in Tunisian companies.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A survey was conducted among Tunisian companies, and it resulted in the collection of 62 responses that were analyzed using the software SPSS. In addition, a conceptual model linking the practices of the three basic concepts was designed to highlight the hypotheses of the research. Subsequently, factor analysis and structural equation method analysis were conducted to assess the validation of the assumptions.



FINDINGS The results obtained have shown that lean management has a significant impact on occupational safety. Similarly, occupational safety has a significant impact on operational excellence. However, lean management does not have a significant impact on operational excellence.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This work highlighted the involvement of small and medium-sized enterprise's managers from emerging economies in the studied concepts' practices. Likewise, it testified to the impacts of lean management on occupational safety and operational excellence in the Tunisian context.

Language: en