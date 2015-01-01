|
Alguirat I, Lehyani F, Zouari A. Int. J. Lean Six Sigma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Lean management tools are becoming increasingly applied in different types of organizations around the world. These tools have shown their significant contribution to improving business performance. In this vein, the purpose of this paper is to examine the influence of lean management on both occupational safety and operational excellence in Tunisian companies.
Factor analysis; Lean management; Occupational safety; Operational excellence; Structural equations method