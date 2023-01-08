SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Helander A, Hansson T. Scand. J. Clin. Lab. Invest. 2023; 1-8.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa Healthcare)

DOI

10.1080/00365513.2023.2253734

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Phosphatidylethanol (PEth) are membrane molecules formed from phosphatidylcholine and ethanol through transphosphatidylation catalyzed by phospholipase D. Measurement of the main PEth form 16:0/18:1 is used as a specific and sensitive alcohol biomarker, since its formation requires ethanol, it accumulates in the blood upon repeated ethanol exposure, and it is only slowly eliminated during abstinence. PEth formation correlates with alcohol intake at the population level, albeit with considerable inter-individual variation as for the half-life during withdrawal. Over the past decade, the use of PEth has increased significantly and the applications have broadened. In Sweden, routine decision limits and the interpretation of test results for PEth were harmonized in 2013, using < 0.05 µmol/L (∼35 µg/L) as the recommended lower reporting limit and values > 0.30 µmol/L (∼210 µg/L) to indicate regular high alcohol intake. Routine test results show a large variation with about half being < 0.05 µmol/L and some even exceeding 10 µmol/L. In 2013, an external quality assessment (EQA) scheme for PEth 16:0/18:1 measurement in whole blood was also started (Equalis, Uppsala, Sweden), presently involving 56 laboratories from 13 countries. The agreement of PEth results between the laboratories has gradually improved to a CV < 15%. The current clinical and scientific information suggests that PEth values below the lower reporting limit (typically ∼0.03-0.05 µmol/L, or ∼20-35 µg/L) indicates sobriety or only low or occasional alcohol consumption, while regular high alcohol intake at levels corresponding to harmful drinking is required in most cases to reach PEth values > 0.30 µmol/L.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol; alcohol marker; blood; ethanol; PEth; phosphatidylethanol

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print