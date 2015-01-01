Abstract

Antidepressants and antipsychotics are both an important class of prescription drugs within postmortem (PM) toxicology because most of the substances are toxic in overdose and the mental disorders being treated may be associated with suicidality. A wide range of antidepressants and antipsychotics are currently included in up-to-date PM toxicology analysis protocols. However, apart from case studies, few reports on fatal concentrations based on large number of cases have been published in the literature. Based on PM investigations in Finland between 2000 and 2020, this study provides fatal reference concentrations in poisonings due to an antidepressant or an antipsychotic drug assigned as the principal intoxicant. Summary statistics for drug concentrations in PM femoral blood (min, max, mean, 10th, 25th, 50th, 75th, 90th percentile) were calculated for 17 antidepressant (N = 2,007) and for 12 antipsychotic drugs (N = 1,161). The proportion of suicide, accident and undetermined manner of death is indicated for each drug. Further, the fatal concentrations obtained in this study were evaluated by comparison with fatal and "normal" PM concentrations reported by two previously published approaches, the grouped causes of death approach and the all causes of death approach, respectively. This study shows that, despite the well-known variation in PM drug concentrations, competently generated fatal concentration results for the drugs studied are consistent to such an extent that they can be used as a reference in the interpretation process.

