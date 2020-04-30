Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to illustrate how COVID-19 lockdowns in the USA impacted traffic safety.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The authors explored the role of vehicle, user and built environment factors on traffic fatalities in the USA, comparing results during COVID-19 lockdowns (March 19th through April 30th, 2020) to results for the same time period during the five preceding years. The authors accomplished this through proportional comparisons and negative binomial regression models.



FINDINGS While traffic levels were 30%-50% below normal during the COVID-19 lockdowns, all traffic fatalities decreased by 18.3%, pedestrian fatalities decreased by 19.0% and bicyclist fatalities increased by 3.6%. Fatal COVID-19 crashes were more likely single-vehicle crashes involving fixed objects or rollovers. COVID-19 traffic fatalities were most common on arterial roadways and in lower density suburban built environments.



FINDINGS suggest the importance of vulnerable road users, speed management and holistic built environment policy when pursuing safety on the streets.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The findings have road safety implications not only for future pandemics and other similar events where we would expect decreases in motor vehicle volumes (such as natural disasters and economic downturns) but also for cities that are pursuing mode shift away from personal automobiles and toward alternative modes of transportation.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en