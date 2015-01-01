Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this study was to determine how people protect against strong seasonal winds from the mountains and to examine the relationship between windbreaks and local settlements.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The study site was the Tsuchigoya area of Hongu-cho in Japan. Measurement surveys were conducted to record the distribution, heights, widths, types and current conditions of the stone walls. At the same time, interview surveys were conducted to gather information about the history and local practices of coping with strong winds.



FINDINGS This study contributes knowledge of different methods of coping with strong winds, such as windbreak forests, stone walls, local stones and metal wire and bars. The sloping terrain and strong winds contributed to the construction of stone walls, which influenced the residential property layout and settlement layout. Abundant stones were available at nearby rivers and it is evident that masonry craftsmanship shaped the stone walls and landscape, which should be considered as holding cultural value for the village. Research limitations/implications This study has some limitations. First, because of it being the case study of one study area, the findings cannot represent all the possible situations or contexts in different regions or countries. Further studies are necessary to understand the climate-responsive knowledge of other locations to address and establish a comprehensive understanding and future suggestions. Practical implications By re-examining the stone walls assembled by the people, this study was able to gain insight into such matters as the wind conditions, local topography and geography, acquisition of materials, masonry craftsmanship and social conditions such as flood influences in the area. The study showed the climate-responsive local knowledge and influence on local settings. Social implications It is now necessary to record traditional disaster prevention methods, even in such small villages, to consider how the diverse methods of disaster management and resilience against climatic conditions have been preserved through the ages. The stone walls and landscape should be considered to have cultural value for the village.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The study showed that climate-responsive local knowledge and settlement layout have been developed through the local topography, weather conditions, resource availability and social conditions.

