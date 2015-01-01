|
Citation
|
Jaiswal A, Kumar A, Pal I, Raisinghani B, Bhoraniya TH. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2022; 13(3): 304-326.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE To minimize risk of coastal communities arising from cyclones, several risk mitigation initiatives have been taken in countries. Cyclone shelters have proven to be an important critical infrastructure in saving lives from cyclones. A large number of coastal critical infrastructure in the form of multi-purpose cyclone shelters (MPCS) are built to provide safe shelter during disasters. Often observed, such critical infrastructures are non-operational during the normal period, which makes them difficult to use during any disaster. Efforts have been made to keep these infrastructures in working condition. This research paper aims to bring together various management practices adopted for the MPCS in the South-Asian region with a focus on Bangladesh, and India. It also suggests ways to improve these practices for sustainable management of the MPCS.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bangladesh; Critical infrastructure; Cyclone; India; Multi-purpose cyclone shelter; Sustainable management