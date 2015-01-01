|
Ahmad Basri SA, Syed Zakaria SA, A.Majid T, Yusop Z. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 13(4): 470-483.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
unavailable
PURPOSE The disaster risk management cycle (DRMC) is a part of the important efforts designed to handle disaster risk. DRMC contains the following four phases: response, recovery, mitigation and preparedness. This paper aims to determine the awareness of stakeholder on DRMC and to explore the application of DRMC from stakeholder's perspective.
Construction management; Disaster mitigation; Disaster prevention; Disaster response; Disaster Risk Management Cycle; Risk management