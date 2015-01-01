Abstract

PURPOSE The disaster risk management cycle (DRMC) is a part of the important efforts designed to handle disaster risk. DRMC contains the following four phases: response, recovery, mitigation and preparedness. This paper aims to determine the awareness of stakeholder on DRMC and to explore the application of DRMC from stakeholder's perspective.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Disaster is an extreme event that causes heavy loss of life, properties and livelihood. Every year, Malaysia has been affected by disasters, whether natural or manmade. DRM is the management of resources and the responsibility for dealing with all aspects of an emergency. An effective DRM requires a combination of knowledge and skills. Questionnaires were distributed to the construction industry players and flood victims.



FINDINGS Results obtained on the basis of the survey revealed that a majority of respondents are unaware of DRMC. In addition, combination of professional and non-professional respondent's perspectives in each phase of DRMC and effects of disaster are presented by the hierarchy.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The study of DRMC is commonly about the explanation or comparison of the concept but infrequently in the application of the DRMC. This study will fill the gap between theory and application of DRMC. The study aimed to determine whether the construction industry player and community aware of DRMC and to explore DRMC of flood event from perspective of industry players and flood victims. From this comparison, the management can create a better cycle of disaster management to handle various type disaster and to anticipate disaster risks.

Language: en