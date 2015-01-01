|
Shariat Alavi M, Fallahi A, Mottaki Z, Aslani F. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 13(5): 568-582.
PURPOSE As a flood-prone region in Iran, Golestan province has encountered various disasters in its history. The last one occurred in March 2019, affected Aq-Qala County and caused irreparable physical, economic, social and environmental problems. The purpose of this study is to investigate the process of providing shelter in emergency, rehabilitation and reconstruction phases after the floods in the villages of Aq-Qala.
Emergency; Flood; Golestan; Reconstruction; Shelter; Temporary