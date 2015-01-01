|
Citation
|
Afreen M, Haq F, Mukhtar Z. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 13(5): 601-614.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Floods are considered as one of the most lethal natural disasters having the potential to cause havoc to entire communities. Pakistan is the land of wide topographic and climatic variations which make it vulnerable to floods. The purpose of this paper is to identify flood susceptible zones in the Panjkora Basin using frequency ratio model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Flash floods; Flood risk management; Frequency ratio model; Hindu Raj Mountains; Natural disasters; Susceptibility index and zonation