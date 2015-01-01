|
Clegg G, Haigh R, Amaratunga D. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 13(5): 615-631.
PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to improve the conceptual understanding of the process of participation in early warning systems (EWS) through a review of participatory EWS examples in the academic literature. Specifically, this paper asks: who is involved, what responsibilities do participants hold, what activities are they involved in, and what are the associated successes, issues and outcomes? Design/methodology/approach A total of 30 cases of participation in EWS documented in the academic literature were identified through online searches. Existing concepts in participation (power and responsibility, communication) and people-centred early warning (risk knowledge, monitoring and warning, communication and dissemination and response capability) were used to examine each paper.
Community engagement; Community participation; Community-based; Community-based early warning system; Community-centred; Disaster risk reduction; Early warning; EWS; Literature review; Participation; Risk reduction