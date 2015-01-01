|
Citation
|
Tasantab JC, Gajendran T, Owi T, Raju E. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 14(1): 21-39.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Conventional lecture-based educational approaches alone might not be able to portray the complexity of disaster risk management practice and its real-life dynamics. One work-integrated learning practice that can give students practical work-related experiences is simulation-based learning. However, there is a limited discourse on simulation-based learning in disaster risk management education at the tertiary level. As tertiary education plays a crucial role in developing capabilities within the workforce, simulation-based learning can evoke or replicate substantial aspects of the real world in a fully interactive fashion. This paper aims to present outcomes of simulation-based learning sessions the authors designed and delivered in a disaster risk management course.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disaster risk management education; Pedagogical approaches; Simulated workplace experience; Simulation; Simulation-based learning; Work-integrated learning