|
Citation
|
Rokooei S, Vahedifard F, Belay S. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 14(1): 40-52.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to investigate the effect of gender differences in the perception of civil engineers and construction (CEC) students toward resilience to natural hazards and extreme events in a changing climate. This study also explores to what extent CEC students perceive the status of the US infrastructure systems similar to an external evaluation model (i.e. American Society of Civil Engineers Infrastructure Report Card).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Civil engineering students; Community resilience; Gender; Infrastructure; Natural hazards; Perception; Resilience