Ohtsu N, Hokugo A, Cruz AM, Sato Y, Araki Y, Park H. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 14(1): 53-67.

PURPOSE This study investigated pre-evacuation times and evacuation behaviors of vulnerable people during the 2018 flooding in Shimobara, Okayama, Japan, and the flood-triggered factory explosion, a natural hazard-triggered technological accident known as a natural-hazard-triggered technological accidents (Natech). This study examined factors that affected evacuation decisions and pre-evacuation time, estimated the evacuation time in case of no explosion and identified community disaster prevention organization response efforts for vulnerable people.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Interviews with all 18 vulnerable people who experienced the event were conducted. Multiple regression analysis was used to examine the effect of six factors on evacuation time and reasons for delayed evacuation.

FINDINGS Factors affecting evacuation decisions included the sound of the explosion, followed by recommendations from relatives and the community disaster prevention organization. Explosion-related injuries delayed early evacuation, but experience of previous disasters and damage had a positive effect on early evacuation. The explosion sound accelerated evacuation of non-injured people; however, explosion-related injuries significantly delayed evacuation of injured individuals. The Shimobara community disaster prevention organization's disaster response included a vulnerable people registry, visits to all local households and a multilayered approach that enabled monitoring of all households.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This is the first study to examine the evacuation behavior of vulnerable people and community responses during a Natech event.


Community disaster prevention organization; Evacuation factors; Flooding; Natech; Pre-evacuation time; Vulnerable people

