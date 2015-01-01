|
Citation
|
Ohtsu N, Hokugo A, Cruz AM, Sato Y, Araki Y, Park H. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 14(1): 53-67.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE This study investigated pre-evacuation times and evacuation behaviors of vulnerable people during the 2018 flooding in Shimobara, Okayama, Japan, and the flood-triggered factory explosion, a natural hazard-triggered technological accident known as a natural-hazard-triggered technological accidents (Natech). This study examined factors that affected evacuation decisions and pre-evacuation time, estimated the evacuation time in case of no explosion and identified community disaster prevention organization response efforts for vulnerable people.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Community disaster prevention organization; Evacuation factors; Flooding; Natech; Pre-evacuation time; Vulnerable people