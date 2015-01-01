Abstract

PURPOSE This study examines the websites of central government ministries, prefectures and municipalities to obtain a comprehensive bird's-eye view of how they are preparing for natural disasters in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study examines the websites of central government ministries, prefectures and municipalities in Japan to survey the actual status of information dissemination on "evacuation and sheltering" in the context of COVID-19.



FINDINGS This study found that the central government issued many notices, notifications and administrative communications to prefectures, cities with public health centers and special wards, which were mainly related to opening, securing and operating evacuation centers and improving the environment. It was found that most prefectures disseminated information on both survival and living evacuation and did so from June onward, when the flood season was approaching. Among the municipalities, there were differences in information dissemination tendencies by prefecture, and it became clear that smaller municipalities were especially incapable of fully disseminating information via the Web. Research limitations/implications The data from the prefectures and municipalities surveyed in this study were collected from websites and do not necessarily represent the actual response to disaster-related evacuation in the context of COVID-19 in those areas. To clarify this evacuation, more detailed surveys are needed.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study is unique because no research has been conducted on the response of Japanese administrative agencies to disaster-related evacuation in the context of COVID-19; the actual situation was analyzed in this study by examining central government ministries, prefectures and municipalities as administrative agencies and comparing their responses.

