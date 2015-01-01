Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to prove that land-use change plays a role in the occurrence of hydro-meteorological disasters in Central Java, especially in relation to its upstream and downstream.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The paper presents empirical findings from quantitative research using a spatial analysis and descriptive analysis.



FINDINGS The upstream and downstream area of Central Java is categorized as a rapid development area that results in changes in land use and land cover. The findings showed that there was an increasing number of hydrometeorological disasters such as floods and landslides as the impact of land-use change and rainfall conditions. Research limitations/implications Analysis of the relationship between rainfall and disaster events with more technical and specific analysis could be done in the further research.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE In this study, more analysis in the context of river basin systems including upstream and downstream in different periods to examine the linkage between them have been considered and incorporated.

Language: en