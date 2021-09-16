|
Moradpour N, Pourahmad A, Hataminejad H, Ziari K, Sharifi A. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2022; 14(2): 154-184.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
Abstract
PURPOSE In Iran, the frequent occurrence of disasters has always been a major problem. In recent decades, disasters have created considerable challenges, especially in cities. Hence, understanding the levels of urban resilience (UR) and planning for addressing vulnerabilities plays a key role in the era of increasing risks and uncertainties. The present study aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the state of resilience of Iranian cities.
Cities; Climate change; Iran; Systematic review; Urban resilience