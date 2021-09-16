SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moradpour N, Pourahmad A, Hataminejad H, Ziari K, Sharifi A. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2022; 14(2): 154-184.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/IJDRBE-01-2022-0001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE In Iran, the frequent occurrence of disasters has always been a major problem. In recent decades, disasters have created considerable challenges, especially in cities. Hence, understanding the levels of urban resilience (UR) and planning for addressing vulnerabilities plays a key role in the era of increasing risks and uncertainties. The present study aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the state of resilience of Iranian cities.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A systematic literature review method was used to determine how resilient Iranian cities are. To find relevant studies, the authors searched Iranian and international databases such as Scopus, ScienceDirect, SID and Magiran. There was no restriction on the inclusion date, meaning that all papers published up until September 16, 2021 were considered for inclusion. The PRISMA framework was used for literature search and selection and, finally, 153 studies focused on 52 cities of Iran were selected for the systematic review.

FINDINGS In general, the results showed that the level of resilience was low in Iranian cities. Also, informal settlements, worn-out urban fabrics and the central parts of cities showed lower resilience than other parts.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE The results of the study can be used to inform municipal authorities, urban planners and non-governmental organizations of the actions that need to be taken to enhance the resilience of Iranian cities.


Language: en

Keywords

Cities; Climate change; Iran; Systematic review; Urban resilience

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print