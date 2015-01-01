|
Citation
Sadeghi J, Oghabi M, Sarvari H, Sabeti MS, Kashefi H, Chan DWM, Lotfata A. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 14(2): 193-211.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE To reduce financial and human losses, managing risks associated with earthquakes is essential in practice. However, in using common risk management methods, experts are often faced with ambiguities that can create profound challenges for risk management. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a logical and straightforward risk assessment model to provide scientific and accurate answers to complex problems. This study aims to recommend an innovative combined method based on the probability-impact (P-I) approach and intuitionistic fuzzy set theory to identify and prioritize the essential earthquake risks associated with worn-out urban fabrics in the context of Iran.
Language: en
Keywords
Earthquake risks; Intuitionistic fuzzy sets; Iran; Probability impact; Probability impact method; Risk assessment; Worn-out urban fabrics