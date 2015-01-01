Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to identify the challenges of new urban housing zones in Algeria that have permitted the emergence of many habitat neighbourhoods deprived of all services. The objective is to promote social interaction by departing from the zoning and introducing the notion of urban mix.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study tries to catch different elements that contribute to promote the degree of social interaction. This step ultimately has led to the need to improve the quality conditions of the living environment and focus the analysis on urban mix advantages. The latter aims to organize space by balancing functional, social and spatial magnitudes. Different methods have been adopted to assess each dimension. Starting with the assessment of the functional mix, the functional mix coefficient (C.Mix f) was calculated in a quantitative approach, and attendance rates of various targeted functions were determined in a second qualitative one. However, regarding the social mix, several evaluation criteria were selected. Finally, the spatial mix was evaluated via three modes of occupation; mix on the islet, mix on the parcel and mix on the building.



FINDINGS The results of this research confirm that urban mix is imperative to counteract problems generated by zoning. It also concludes that urban mix can be assessed through a grid of indicators. The case study of Ayouf-Jijel revealed that it benefits from good coverage of amenities and businesses; the authors also found that most indicators present some qualitative rather than quantitative deficiencies. This concerns the location of businesses in collective and individual housing. This phenomenon is scattered in the neighbourhood's development.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The objective of this paper is to contribute to the argument on how to develop neighbourhoods in a city in general and particular to the city of Jijel through the urban mix by taking into account several indicators under three measurements: functional, social and spatial. In addition, the paper contributes to discuss new methods for the evaluation and implementation of urban mix. Finally, this paper reveals an opportunity to rethink neighbourhoods regarding new approaches and reflections of cosmopolite development versus zoning.

