Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to optimize the location of hospitals in Gorgan, Iran, to provide desirable services to citizens in the event of an earthquake crisis.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper, due to target, is practical and developmental, due to doing method is descriptive and analytical and due to information gathering method is documental and surveying. In the present study, the capabilities of genetic algorithms and imperialist competition algorithm in MATLAB environment in combination with GIS capabilities have been used. In fact, cases such as route blocking, network analysis and vulnerability raster have been obtained from GIS-based on current status data, and then the output of this information is entered as non-random heuristic information into genetic algorithms and imperialist competition algorithm in MATLAB environment.



FINDINGS After spatial optimization, the hospital service process has become more favorable. Also, the average cost and transfer vector from hospitals to citizens has decreased significantly. By establishing hospitals in the proposed locations, a larger population of citizens can access relief services in less time.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Spatial optimization of relief centers, including hospitals, is one of the issues that can be of significant importance, especially in the event of an earthquake crisis. The findings of the present study and the originality, efficiency and innovation of the used methods can provide a favorable theoretical framework for the success of earthquake crisis management projects.

Language: en