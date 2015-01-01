|
Taibi Y, Chadli M, Ziane M. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2022; 14(3): 301-313.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
unavailable
PURPOSE This study aims to determine the maximum extent of damage in the threat zones, the result of a catastrophic failure in one liquefied petroleum gas storage sphere, located in storage and transfer center in Hassi R'Mel city, Algeria.
Language: en
ALOHA; Hassi R’Mel; LPG; Risk assessment; Storage sphere; Threat zones