Shaikh S, Brown A, Enegbuma WI. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2022; 14(3): 314-331.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Rural building practices, especially in developing communities, are often plagued by inadequate local construction knowledge and a limited understanding of the best building practice guidelines. This has contributed significantly to compounding the effect of significant catastrophic events. The purpose of this paper is to examine the potential impact of disaster knowledge management (DKM) on improving housing resilience and makes particular reference to the 2005 earthquake in rural Pakistan.
2005 Earthquake Pakistan; Disaster knowledge management (DKM); Earthquake resistant construction; Mitigation measures; Nonengineered construction; Owner driven reconstruction (ODR); Rural construction mechanism