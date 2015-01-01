|
Asadi S, Sharghi A, Mottaki Z, Salehsedghpour B. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2022; 14(3): 349-365.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to clarify changes in people-place interrelationship and hidden layers of survivors psychological challenges in the reconstructed housing environment, the 2003 Bam and 2017 Ezgeleh-Sarpol Zahab earthquakes occurred in Iran, because perception of earthquake risk in residential dwellings and traumatic experiences during and after its occurrence are among stressful events making communities face with various spectrum of emotional and cognitive consequences. Such events shape memory "traumascapes" and cause changes in mental schemas and as a result, altering decisions and behavioral responses in long-term familiar environments. Because, in the disaster-affected communities, psychological recovery will be greatly influenced by residential experiences.
Language: en
Behavioral responses; Emotional-cognitive consequences; Residential dwellings; Risk perception; The 2003 Bam earthquake; The 2017 Ezgeleh-Sarpol Zahab earthquake