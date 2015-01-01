Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to examine the inter- and intra-relationships between climate change and urban flood risk in Balikpapan city.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study adopts a qualitative method by applying the driver-pressure-state-impact-response (DPSIR) framework, which helps to determine the strategies for reducing flood vulnerability in response to drivers, pressures, states and impacts. A secondary survey was conducted to understand the DPSIR.



FINDINGS The key drivers are identified as the population growth, land-use change, climate change and urbanization. Secondary data show that population growth due to urbanization in Balikpapan city is very high, which means that there is a lot of demand for land in the city, and the city's current responses are mostly focused on building flood control and prevention infrastructures like detention ponds, zero Q technology policies and green open space. The study reveals that the responses that have been implemented in Balikpapan are mostly ineffective problem-solving, which cannot reduce vulnerability to flooding for the long term.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE To the author's knowledge, this is the first instance of the DPSIR framework being applied to Balikpapan city. It is, therefore, hoped that the study results will provide feasible directions to the city government for managing the future flood risks

Language: en