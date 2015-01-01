Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to develop a multi-hazard risk assessment method based on probability theory and a set of economic, social and environmental indicators, which considers the increase in hazards when they occur concurrently or consecutively.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Disaster risk assessment generally considers the impact and vulnerability of a single hazard to the affected location/object without considering the combination of multiple hazards occurring concurrently or consecutively. However, disasters are often closely related, occurring in combination or at the same time. Probability theory was used to assess multi-hazard, and a matrix method was used to assess the interaction of hazard vulnerabilities.



FINDINGS The results of the case study for the Mid-Central Coastal Region show that the proportions of districts at a very high class of multi-hazard, multi-vulnerabilities and multi-hazard risk are 81%, 89% and 82%, respectively. Multi-hazard risk level tends to decrease from North to South and from East to West. A total of 100% of coastal districts are at high to very high multi-hazard risk classes. The research results could assist in the development of disaster risk reduction programs towards sustainable development and support the management to reduce risks caused by multi-hazard.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The multi-risk assessment method developed in this study is based on published literature, allowing to compare quantitatively multiple risk caused by multi-hazard occurring concurrently or consecutively, in which, a relative increase in hazard and vulnerability is considered. The method includes the assessment of three components of disaster risk including multi-hazard, exposure and multi-vulnerability. Probability and Copula theories were used to assess multi-hazard, and a matrix method was used to assess the interaction intensity of multi-vulnerabilities in the system.

Language: en