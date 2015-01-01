SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jakonen A, Mänty M, Nordquist H. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2023; 70: e101318.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ienj.2023.101318

unavailable

Abstract

Background
Emergency Response Driving (ERD) comprises a significant risk to safety in Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Crew Resource Management (CRM) tools play a major role in securing actions in high-risk procedures. The aim of this study was to find consensus on the important factors to consider when applying CRM tools in ERD and patient transport.
Methods
ERD experts (n = 50) were recruited for a modified three-round Delphi study. Round 1 was based on previous research. The experts evaluated the items as important, neutral, or not important. The predetermined level of consensus was set at ≥ 80%. Answers given to the open-ended questions were analyzed using inductive content analysis.
Results
Predetermined consensus was reached on 64 of 86 presented items (74.4 %). The mean values of items reaching consensus varied between 3.81 and 4.86 on a five-point Likert scale. The items where consensus was reached were rated as "important" on a trichotomized scale.
Conclusion
Multiple important factors to consider when applying CRM tools to ERD and patient transport were highlighted. This study provides valuable information to consider regarding EMS safety improvements. Further scientific research is needed to develop comprehensive recommendations.


Language: en

Keywords

Ambulance; Checklists; Communication; Crew Resource Management; Emergency medical services; Safety intervention

