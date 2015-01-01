Abstract

Background

Traumatic brain injury is the leading cause of death and disability in individuals under the age of 45, which places a heavy disease burden on patients and society. However, the prevalence of long-term symptoms in individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury and how psychosocial factors affect their long-term symptoms remain unclear.

Objective

To determine howpsychosocial factors influence long-term symptomsin individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury as well as the prevalence of long-term symptoms.

Methods

A demographic characteristics questionnaire, adapted self-report questionnaire of family relationship quality, revised Chinese version of the disease perception questionnaire, Rivermead postconcussion syndrome symptom questionnaire, Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended, and Brief Symptoms Inventory 18 were used to collect data anonymously. Psychosocial factors associated with long-term symptoms in individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury weremeasuredusingmultiple linear regression.

Results

More than half of individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury showed at least 1 long-term symptom after injury. Our results indicated that family relationship quality, disease perception, and demographic characteristics were related to the long-term symptoms of individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury.

Conclusions

Our study shows that theprevalence of long-term symptomsfollowingmild traumatic brain injuryishigh. Psychosocial factors are related to patients' long-term symptoms. The findings indicate that healthcare administrators ought to adopt a robust health promotion strategy that prioritizes familial support and health education of diseases to ameliorate long-term symptoms in individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury.

