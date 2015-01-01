SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Du Q, Liu C, Liu Y, Li J, Gong X, Zhang Q, Li K. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2023; 69: e101313.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ienj.2023.101313

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background
Traumatic brain injury is the leading cause of death and disability in individuals under the age of 45, which places a heavy disease burden on patients and society. However, the prevalence of long-term symptoms in individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury and how psychosocial factors affect their long-term symptoms remain unclear.
Objective
To determine howpsychosocial factors influence long-term symptomsin individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury as well as the prevalence of long-term symptoms.
Methods
A demographic characteristics questionnaire, adapted self-report questionnaire of family relationship quality, revised Chinese version of the disease perception questionnaire, Rivermead postconcussion syndrome symptom questionnaire, Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended, and Brief Symptoms Inventory 18 were used to collect data anonymously. Psychosocial factors associated with long-term symptoms in individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury weremeasuredusingmultiple linear regression.
Results
More than half of individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury showed at least 1 long-term symptom after injury. Our results indicated that family relationship quality, disease perception, and demographic characteristics were related to the long-term symptoms of individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury.
Conclusions
Our study shows that theprevalence of long-term symptomsfollowingmild traumatic brain injuryishigh. Psychosocial factors are related to patients' long-term symptoms. The findings indicate that healthcare administrators ought to adopt a robust health promotion strategy that prioritizes familial support and health education of diseases to ameliorate long-term symptoms in individuals who suffered from mild traumatic brain injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Associated factors; Mental health symptoms; Mild traumatic brain injury; Postconcussion syndrome symptoms; Prognosis related symptoms after traumatic brain injury; Trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print