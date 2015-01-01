Abstract

Background

Some people with mental health problems arrive to the Emergency Department (ED) under involuntary assessment orders (IAOs) and can have complex medical and socioeconomic factors, which may impact on the delivery of care in the ED. Therefore, this scoping review aimed to identify, evaluate and summarise the current literature regarding the demographic characteristics, clinical characteristics and outcomes for people brought to the ED under IAOs.

Method

A scoping review was undertaken guided by the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR) Guidelines and the Arksey and O'Malley framework.

Results

In total 21 articles were included in this review. People under IAOs most commonly present to EDs with suicidal ideation/intent, with interagency involvement noted when responding to these people in the pre-hospital setting. Most people arriving to ED under IAOs were reported to experience length of staylonger than four hours.

Conclusion

This review highlights the limited information pertaining to people brought to EDs under an IAO. High levels of mental health problems and extended length of stay for people under IAOs suggests the need for interagency collaboration to inform the development and implementation of models of care that incorporates social determinants of health and are tailored to this complex population.

