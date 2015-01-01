Abstract

OBJECTIVE

Chronic pain increases the risk of suicide because it is often accompanied by depressive symptoms. However, the existing information regarding suicidal thinking in patients with chronic pain such as spinal conditions is insufficient. We aimed to examine the prevalence of suicidal thinking and the factors associated with it among patients with spinal conditions.

Methods

Data from the National Health Insurance Service database in South Korea were used in this population-based, cross-sectional study, and 2.5% of adult patients diagnosed with spinal conditions (low back pain and/or neck pain) between 2018 and 2019 were selected using a stratified random sampling technique. Patient Health Questionnaire-9 was used to determine the presence of suicidal thoughts and depressive symptoms.

Results

33,171 patients with spinal conditions were included in this study. Among them, 5.9% had suicidal thinking and 20.7% had depressive symptoms. In the multivariable logistic regression model, old age, male sex, and employment were associated with a decreased prevalence of suicidal thinking. Current smokers, previous smokers, medical aid program recipients, and patients with mild-to-moderate or severe disability showed increased suicidal thinking. Underlying depression, bipolar disorder, insomnia disorder, and substance abuse were also associated with increased suicidal thinking.

Conclusion

In South Korea, 5.9% and 20.7% of patients with spinal conditions had suicidal thoughts and depressive symptoms, respectively. Some factors were associated with an increased prevalence of suicidal thoughts among patients with spinal conditions. Our results suggest that screening for these factors can help prevent suicide in patients with spinal conditions.

Language: en