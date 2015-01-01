Abstract

The two objectives are to demonstrate technical feasibility for an advanced 3-point seatbelt system incorporating double lap belt pre-tensioning and load-limiting and to evaluate its injury risk reduction relative to that of a 3-point seatbelt without double lap belt load-limiting. Frontal sled tests were conducted at 50 km/h with a Hybrid III 50-percentile male in upright and reclined with the seat in a rearward position. The advanced 3-point seatbelt system satisfied all requirements and all injury risk metrics (from Euro NCAP and additional ones associated with the new seating positions) were reduced. In particular, the risk for head-to-thigh contact was substantially reduced. Therefore, the advanced 3-point seatbelt system is technically feasible and conveys substantial benefits. More research is needed to investigate the risk of submarining and sliding off the seat, using a wider range of occupant surrogates and more severe crash pulses.

Language: en