Abstract

Polyisocyanateoxazodone (POZD) is a kind of elastic material with the potential to reduce the impact and explosion of different structures. POZD can form high strength and high elasticity coating on the surface of structures, thereby improving the impact resistance of structures. In order to study the impact resistance of POZD coated composite plate, numerical simulations and experiments impacted by excitation tube were conducted to study the effects of POZD coating thicknesses and coating methods on the impact resistances of the composite plate. The results show that the coating thickness and coating method have a great influence on the impact resistance of the composite plate, based on which the structure optimization design of the POZD coated composite plate is carried out. The mathematical relationships between the thickness of the POZD coating and the thickness of the substrate and the peak strain at the center point of the backside of the composite plate were obtained. Then the optimal structure of the composite plate was obtained by nonlinear programming. The errors between the simulation results and the experimental results were verified by explosion experiments to ensure the reliability of the article's conclusions.

Language: en