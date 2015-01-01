SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jia X, Zeng H, Gao Q, Huang Z, Bai X, Zhao Y, Zhao H. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2023; 28(5): 601-615.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13588265.2022.2111487

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Polyisocyanateoxazodone (POZD) is a kind of elastic material with the potential to reduce the impact and explosion of different structures. POZD can form high strength and high elasticity coating on the surface of structures, thereby improving the impact resistance of structures. In order to study the impact resistance of POZD coated composite plate, numerical simulations and experiments impacted by excitation tube were conducted to study the effects of POZD coating thicknesses and coating methods on the impact resistances of the composite plate. The results show that the coating thickness and coating method have a great influence on the impact resistance of the composite plate, based on which the structure optimization design of the POZD coated composite plate is carried out. The mathematical relationships between the thickness of the POZD coating and the thickness of the substrate and the peak strain at the center point of the backside of the composite plate were obtained. Then the optimal structure of the composite plate was obtained by nonlinear programming. The errors between the simulation results and the experimental results were verified by explosion experiments to ensure the reliability of the article's conclusions.


Language: en

Keywords

composite plates; impact resistance; polyurea; POZD; protection door

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print