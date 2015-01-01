Abstract

Crash-box is an essential passive safety device in an automobile that absorbs the kinetic energy of an external impact during an accident, thereby improving passenger safety. Selecting a suitable material for fabricating a crash-box to maximize its crashworthiness performance is a critical issue and is a multi-attribute decision-making (MADM) problem. This study focuses on choosing an appropriate aluminium alloy for a crash-box out of 16 different frequently used wrought aluminium alloys considered as alternatives based on eight crashworthiness performance indicators used as attributes by taking the opinions of three decision-makers (DMs). The effect of varying the material of thin-walled circular crash-boxes with identical geometry is first examined by simulating their axial quasi-static collapse using ABAQUS/Explicit. Various crashworthiness performance indicators obtained from these simulations are used for the decision-making process. While taking a decision, the opinions of several DMs from varied backgrounds are generally considered. A systematic approach is proposed to determine the importance of each DM involved in group decision-making situations by considering their credentials, such as educational qualification, work experience, etc., using a ranking based MADM technique known as 'R-Method'. Opinions of multiple DMs are then combined to come up with a single final decision, called a consensus. The application of the R-Method is discussed in detail to derive consensus in a group decision-making environment. The aluminium alloy AA 7075 T6 is the best, while AA 3003 H12 is the least preferred material for manufacturing a crash-box of the considered geometry as per the proposed method.

Language: en