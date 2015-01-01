SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li X, Cai M, He R, Xu X. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2023; 28(5): 676-692.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13588265.2022.2116786

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

From the perspective of bionics, this paper proposes a new self-similar hierarchical quasi-honeycomb (SHQ) structure. It specifically analyzes the hierarchy and gradient distribution's influence on the impact characteristics under different impact loads by using a combination of numerical simulation, theoretical analysis and experimental validation. Research found that the hierarchical design can improve the out-of-plane impact performance of the honeycomb, and a reasonable out-of-plane gradient distribution can greatly reduce the peak crushing force (PCF) of the out-of-plane impact. In addition, based on the simplified super folding element theory, an out-of-plane impact theoretical model of the SHQ was established, which can better predict the mean crushing force (MCF) and energy absorption (EA).


Language: en

Keywords

crashworthiness; energy-absorbing effectiveness factor; Self-similar hierarchical quasi-honeycomb; superfolding; theoretical prediction mode

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print