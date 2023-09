Abstract

Article title: The level of delay caused by crashes (LDC) in metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas: a comparative analysis of improved Random Forests and LightGBM



Authors: Zehao Wang, Pengpeng Jiao, Jianyu Wang, Qiong Huang, Rujian Li, and Huapu Lu



Journal: International Journal of Crashworthiness



DOI: https://doi.org/10.1080/13588265.2022.2130624



When the article was first published online, the third panel of Fig. 4 was inserted as Fig. 5 which led to incorrect numbering of subsequent figures that do not match the captions and removal of the last figure from the article.



The article has been amended for this error and republished online and is freely available.

Language: en