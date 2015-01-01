Abstract

The HEAL Prevention Cooperative (HPC), a subset of the HEAL Preventing Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Research Program, addresses the evidence gap of interventions for populations at higher risk for opioid use initiation, escalation, and disorder. Designed to yield programs that can be scaled up for dissemination, the studies address topics critical to systematic implementation including data harmonization, intervention costs, culturally responsive services, community engagement, working across the continuum of care, and bringing interventions to market. Ideally, interventions found to be effective will be considered for adoption by community stakeholders. However, the introduction and sustained use of evidence-based approaches remain challenging across the prevention field. Using SAMHSA/CSAP's framework for describing a modern and effective prevention system (Early Action, Easy Access, Effective Delivery, and Equitable Opportunities - the 4Es), this commentary describes ways to engage states, jurisdictions, territories, tribes, and communities to apply the lessons learned and pre-position their respective prevention systems for broad-scale implementation of HPC interventions.

Language: en