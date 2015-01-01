Abstract

Assess the preliminary impact of Brave Technology Co-op's overdose detection devices that have been implemented in housing, medical, social service facilities, and several private settings in North America. Administrative data was collected by Brave on their Buttons and Sensors during several proof-of-concept projects and full installations in Canada and United States (US) between December 2018 and July 2022. Data analyzed provided insights on the number of overdoses detected and reversed (averted overdose deaths) using Brave Sensors and Buttons, along with other programmatic and session-specific indicators. Implementation of 486 Brave Buttons and 148 Brave Sensors in Canada has detected and prevented 108 overdose deaths (100 using Buttons and 8 using Sensors) whereas implementation of 170 Buttons in the US has averted 2 overdose deaths to date, with the potential to save many more lives. Brave's devices hold promise for increasing rates of overdose detection and preventing overdose deaths.

