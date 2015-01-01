Abstract

The current study focuses on the extent of social exclusion of transgender. Due to biological, psychological and social differences, transgender (Hijra) form their different gender identity and take on different gender roles. Society treats them with conventional and stereotypical beliefs. They are deprived and adversely ignored in all kinds of social needs. In order to analyses the nature of social exclusion the importance is given to some vital factors including social support, economic opportunities, social and political rights, religious affairs and access to health care system. The research design for the case study is based upon mixed methods and is applied to investigate the research objectives. The study is conducted in district Lahore, Pakistan. A total of 40 respondents were selected by purposive non-probability sampling technique. Interview schedule and interview guide was used as data collection tool. Descriptive and thematic analysis is done to analyze data covering core issues faced by transgender. It has been found that transgender is socially excluded group. They are invariably neglected, discriminated, hated and encounter physical, psychological and sexual abuse. They are hampered in social participation and left behind in economic, political and educational opportunities. They do not have any kind of social support and they are rejected by their families and other social groups.

